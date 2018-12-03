Police look for driver after Las Vegas crash severs gas line

Clark County Fire Department crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in central Las Vegas that severed a gas line.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to a crash on the 4100 block of South Decatur around 4:30 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Officers found a small, gray sedan that had crashed into a building and severed the gas line.

Southwest Gas has arrived on the scene and is shutting off the gas, Gordon said, adding that even though traffic is open in all directions, police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Police are looking for the driver who fled before they arrived.