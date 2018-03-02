Police look for hit, run driver in central Las Vegas crash

One person was injured Thursday night after a hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck by a car just before midnight on Tropicana Avenue east of Topaz Street, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

Police are searching for the driver who struck the pedestrian and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, McKenzie said. The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Tropicana was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Tropicana Avenue, Topaz Street Las Vegas, Nevada