64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Police looking for 11-year-old boy last seen near Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2020 - 12:24 am
 

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a child reported missing who was last seen near the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

Devon Carter, 11, was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. near East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Carter stas 5-foot-1, about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-2907.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
2
Las Vegas sets another heat record but rain, snow coming
Las Vegas sets another heat record but rain, snow coming
3
Mom arrested on suspicion of murder in deaths of 2 babies
Mom arrested on suspicion of murder in deaths of 2 babies
4
Biden’s lead increases over Trump in Nevada
Biden’s lead increases over Trump in Nevada
5
Las Vegas home prices set record high for 5th straight month
Las Vegas home prices set record high for 5th straight month
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST