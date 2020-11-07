Police looking for 11-year-old boy last seen near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a child reported missing who was last seen Thursday.

Devon Carter (LMPPD)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a child reported missing who was last seen near the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

Devon Carter, 11, was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. near East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Carter stas 5-foot-1, about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-2907.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.