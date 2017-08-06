Police looking for 72-year-old missing Las Vegas man

Police have asked for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Friday morning in Las Vegas.

Lany Dumloa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lany Dumloa, 72, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and South Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday in a release.

Dumloa had last worn a maroon T-shirt and denim shorts, Metro said. He was riding a silver beach cruiser-style bicycle.

Police describe Dumloa as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Metro asks that all local hospital check their registries for the man and to notify police if found. Anyone with information about Dumloa’s whereabouts may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

