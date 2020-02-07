Police looking for teen last seen in northwest Las Vegas
Anyone with information about Alisandra Vest is asked to call Metro’s Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907.
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Alisandra Vest was last seen just after 3 p.m. in the area of West Craig Road and North Buffalo Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department release.
Alisandra is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black “Santa Cruz” sweatshirt.
Alisandra may be in need of immediate medical attention, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.