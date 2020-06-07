Police looking for woman, 77, reported missing Saturday

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s help finding Mary Payton, 77, reported missing in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Mary Payton (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s help finding Mary Payton, 77, reported missing in the northwest Las Vegas Valley whom it says might need medical treatment.

Also according to the department:

Payton was last seen walking in an unknown direction in the area of Duncan Drive and Helen Avenue, near North Rancho Drive and West Alexander Road, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She was wearing brown slacks and a white T-shirt.

She might be disoriented and have difficulty remembering her name or address. Anyone with information is asked encouraged to call police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828- 2907.