Police make arrest after barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested after barricaded himself inside a northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment Saturday after allegedly threatening a neighbor, Las Vegas police said.

As of 7:20 p.m., Rainbow Boulevard was closed from Smoke Ranch Road to Peak Drive because of the police activity. The road should reopen in 30 to 45 minutes, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

The man was holed up inside an apartment within a complex at 2700 N. Rainbow Blvd.

Police were called to the apartment complex at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Meyers said. The man allegedly threatened a neighbor and refused to leave his apartment to speak with officers.

The man has since been taken into custody, and charges are still being determined, Meyers said.

