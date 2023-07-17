Police officer breaks world stone-lifting record in Norway

Metropolitan Police Department Officer James Rude broke a world record for stone lifting at an event in Norway this past week.

Metropolitan Police Officer James Rude lifts a rock during a weightlifting competition in Fefor, Norway, in July 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department on Twitter)

A Metropolitan Police Department officer won first place in a stone-lifting competition at a strength event in Norway last week.

Officer James Rude lifted a 447-pound granite atlas stone during the “Stones in Strength” competition at Fefor Power Week in Fefor, Norway. Rude set a world record, according to LVMPD’s Twitter.

WORLD RECORD! Earlier this week, our own LVMPD Ofc. James Rude participated in #FEfor Power Week in Norway. He placed 1st in the Stones of Strength competition and set a world record! He lifted a granite atlas stone weighing 447 pounds! WOW! pic.twitter.com/hZdoamim27 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 13, 2023

Fefor Power Week also features other strength-based competitions like arm wrestling, tug of war and wrestling, according to a Facebook page for the event.