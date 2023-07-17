Police officer breaks world stone-lifting record in Norway
Metropolitan Police Department Officer James Rude broke a world record for stone lifting at an event in Norway this past week.
A Metropolitan Police Department officer won first place in a stone-lifting competition at a strength event in Norway last week.
Officer James Rude lifted a 447-pound granite atlas stone during the “Stones in Strength” competition at Fefor Power Week in Fefor, Norway. Rude set a world record, according to LVMPD’s Twitter.
Fefor Power Week also features other strength-based competitions like arm wrestling, tug of war and wrestling, according to a Facebook page for the event.