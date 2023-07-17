104°F
Local Las Vegas

Police officer breaks world stone-lifting record in Norway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 10:05 am
 
Metropolitan Police Officer James Rude lifts a rock during a weightlifting competition in Fefor ...
Metropolitan Police Officer James Rude lifts a rock during a weightlifting competition in Fefor, Norway, in July 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department on Twitter)

A Metropolitan Police Department officer won first place in a stone-lifting competition at a strength event in Norway last week.

Officer James Rude lifted a 447-pound granite atlas stone during the “Stones in Strength” competition at Fefor Power Week in Fefor, Norway. Rude set a world record, according to LVMPD’s Twitter.

Fefor Power Week also features other strength-based competitions like arm wrestling, tug of war and wrestling, according to a Facebook page for the event.

