ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Police officer injured in west Las Vegas crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 12:37 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer was injured Monday morning in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 11:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on the 5700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Russell Road, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. A marked Metro vehicle had crashed with another car, injuring a police officer.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, Meltzer said. No information on the officer’s condition was immediately available.

There was no immediate indication that anyone else was injured, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like