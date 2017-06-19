Police officer injured in west Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was injured Monday morning in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 11:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on the 5700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Russell Road, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. A marked Metro vehicle had crashed with another car, injuring a police officer.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, Meltzer said. No information on the officer’s condition was immediately available.

There was no immediate indication that anyone else was injured, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

