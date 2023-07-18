109°F
Local Las Vegas

Police: One killed after woman drove drunk, ran red light

By Kiara Adams and David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2023 - 5:28 pm
(Getty Images)

A woman is suspected of drunken driving and running a red light Tuesday morning near Allegiant Stadium, leaving one person dead.

At around 5:45 a.m. a 2018 Nissan Titan ran a red light at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. The Nissan struck a 1995 Ford F-150, killing the 42-year-old passenger inside, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Kellie Hart, 39, the driver of the Nissan, and her passenger were taken to University Medical Center after suffering substantial injuries. Hart was booked on suspicion of DUI-related charges, police said.

Hart is due in court Wednesday, jail records show.

Contact Kiara Adams kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

