Police, park rangers search for missing swimmer at Lake Mead

The National Park Service is searching for a woman who went missing Wednesday night while swimming in Lake Mead.

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Park Service is searching for a woman who went missing Wednesday night while swimming in Lake Mead.

Rangers were called to Special Events Beach, near the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp, at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday after six people on an oversized flamingo float were blown into the lake, according to a statement from the park service on Thursday.

One of the women on the float jumped into the water to help another swimmer and did not make it to shore, the park service said.

Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the search.

The park service said wind gusts were nearly 30 mph at the time she went missing. Similar wind speeds are expected Saturday.

“As a reminder, visitors aboard all vessels, including paddleboards, canoes, kayaks and rafts, are required to have a properly fitted life jacket on board for all occupants,” the park service said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.