Police: Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash involving cargo van, sedan
A pedestrian was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley involving a cargo van and a sedan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the crash occurred around 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Loredo Street.
Northbound and southbound Rainbow and eastbound and westbound Loredo near the intersection were closed.
