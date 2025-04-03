48°F
Police: Pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash involving cargo van, sedan

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 7:37 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2025 - 12:39 am

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley involving a cargo van and a sedan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:42 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Loredo Street.

Northbound and southbound Rainbow and eastbound and westbound Loredo near the intersection were closed.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

