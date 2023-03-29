65°F
Local Las Vegas

Police: Person with gun near Shadow Ridge High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
Updated March 29, 2023 - 11:12 am
Shadow Ridge High School at 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas, NV. (Review-Journal File Photo)
Las Vegas police were investigating a report of person with a gun near Shadow Ridge High School, which was on “hard lock down,” police stated on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“This is NOT an active shooter situation,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The lockdown stemmed from a rumored threat, which had not been sustained, Shadow Ridge High School principal Taci Kannon said in a statement to parents.

No one has been reported injured, police said.

“Please avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles,” Metro wrote.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

