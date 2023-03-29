Police: Person with gun near Shadow Ridge High School

No one has been reported injured at the school, which was placed in hard lockdown, police said.

Shadow Ridge High School at 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas, NV. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Las Vegas police were investigating a report of person with a gun near Shadow Ridge High School, which was on “hard lock down,” police stated on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“This is NOT an active shooter situation,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The lockdown stemmed from a rumored threat, which had not been sustained, Shadow Ridge High School principal Taci Kannon said in a statement to parents.

No one has been reported injured, police said.

“Please avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles,” Metro wrote.

