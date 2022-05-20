Police report missing 14-year-old boy found safe

Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was found safe on Friday, according to Las Vegas police.

Alexander Rojas-Esqueda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deparftment)

Las Vegas police have safely located a missing 14-year-old.

Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen about 11:10 a.m. Friday near the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street in central Las Vegas.

About two hours later police stated in an email the the boy had been found.

No other details were available.

