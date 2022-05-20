77°F
Police report missing 14-year-old boy found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2022 - 7:59 pm
Alexander Rojas-Esqueda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deparftment)
Las Vegas police have safely located a missing 14-year-old.

Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen about 11:10 a.m. Friday near the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street in central Las Vegas.

About two hours later police stated in an email the the boy had been found.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

