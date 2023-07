Las Vegas police say a missing 9-year-old boy has been found.

Maurice Montgomery (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say a 9-year-old boy missing in an east valley neighborhood has been found.

Maurice Montgomery was reported located in a 9:39 a.m. email Friday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.