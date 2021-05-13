98°F
Police, rescue personnel remind about dangers of hot cars

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 12:43 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2021 - 1:40 pm
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
Las Vegas police and fire and rescue personnel held an event Thursday to remind the public about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, in 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children died of vehicular heatstroke in each year.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 children lost their lives in hot cars.

The event will take place at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

