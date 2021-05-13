93°F
Police, rescue personnel warn about dangers of hot cars — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 12:43 pm
 
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas police and fire and rescue personnel are holding an event today to remind the public about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, in 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children died of vehicular heatstroke in each year.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 children lost their lives in hot cars.

The event will take place at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

