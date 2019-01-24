Police respond to death of infant in central Las Vegas home

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 4600 block of Eugene Avenue early Thursday, then responded to a motorcycle crash a short distance away involving a man who said he was related to the child who died.

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant on Thursday morning at a home in the central valley. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant on Thursday morning at a home in the central valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified by the Las Vegas Fire Department shortly after 7:50 a.m. that a baby was not breathing at a home on the 4600 block of Eugene Avenue, near North Decatur and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The baby, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meltzer said few details were immediately available as dispatchers were “having a hard time getting information from people on the phone.”

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive, about a half mile from the scene, where a man was seen on the ground bleeding. Meltzer said the man told police he was related to the baby who died, although officers have not been able to determine the man’s relationship to the child.

The man told police he took off from the home on Eugene on a motorcycle but crashed in front of a business on Rancho, Meltzer said.

The department’s abuse and neglect unit will investigate the baby’s death.

The baby will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4600 W Eugene Ave Las Vegas, NV 89108