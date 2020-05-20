Police respond to report of suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a suspicious device late Wednesday morning outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the federal courthouse at 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

They were trying to confirm if there was a suspicious device, and OcampoGomez said a person was detained at the scene as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

