Police say 1 dead after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:35 a.m. at the intersection of Russell and Lindell roads.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.