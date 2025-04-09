63°F
Police say 1 dead after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2025 - 6:28 am
 
Updated April 9, 2025 - 6:28 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:35 a.m. at the intersection of Russell and Lindell roads.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed while police investigated the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

