Police say distracted pedestrian hit, killed near Las Vegas Strip

A man died Sunday morning after he was struck by a car east of the Las Vegas Strip.

A pedestrian was struck by a car and died on East Sahara Avenue early Sunday morning. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the crash just before 6 a.m. Sunday at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, South, said Metro Lt. William Matchko.

The pedestrian, a man who appeared to be in his 30s, died at the scene, Matchko said.

Please avoid the area of Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd as we investigate a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. As we welcome in the new year we will have an influx of cars and people. Please use caution so we are all safe. — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 30, 2018

Metro Capt. Nick Farese said at the scene of the crash that police do not suspect the driver was impaired.

Based on surveillance footage, Farese said it appeared the pedestrian was looking at his phone while crossing Sahara in a crosswalk, but against a red light, when he was struck by a car heading eastbound.

Farese said the pedestrian did the right thing crossing in the crosswalk, but crossing while distracted and against a “no-walk” signal is “almost the same as jaywalking.”

Farese advised that drivers take few extra minutes to get where they are going this weekend because of an influx of tourists for New Year’s celebrations.

Sahara remained closed in both directions just east of the boulevard as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

