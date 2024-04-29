68°F
Police say DUI suspected in fatal west Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with minivan
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 5:29 am
 
Updated April 29, 2024 - 7:12 am

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Sunday night in the west valley.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Buffalo Drive and Peacock Avenue. The crash happened at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday night. Traffic in the area was closed in both directions early Monday morning while police investigated. However, shortly after 6 a.m., RTC noted that the area had reopened.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a black 2017 Honda Accord was traveling south on S. Buffalo Drive at a high rate of speed and was approaching a sweeping right-hand turn.

A black Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on S. Buffalo Drive in the far-right travel lane.

The driver of the Honda, identified by authorities as Juan De Leon, 23, failed to negotiate the turn and crossed the center median entering the northbound lanes of travel and the path of the approaching Hyundai. Police said the front of the Honda collided with the front of the Hyundai with enough force to redirect the Hyundai back to the south and onto a roadside barrier.

Both drivers were transported to UMC for treatment for the injuries they had sustained in the crash. Police said the 78-year-old driver of the Hyundai succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

De Leon, the driver of the Honda, displayed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia for DUI resulting in a death and reckless driving resulting in a death.

The death of the Hyundai driver marks the 57th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.

