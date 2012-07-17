Police say man’s fall from Mirage is suicide

Las Vegas police believe a man from Miami Beach, Fla., who fell 25 stories from a hotel room at The Mirage on Monday morning committed suicide.

Officer Jose Hernandez said police received a call from the wife of Vincent Gonzalez, 49, who said her husband was not in their hotel room after she got out of the shower. Noticing the window was open, she looked down and saw his body.

The Clark County coroner has not determined the cause of his death.

