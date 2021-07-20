103°F
Police say missing man in south Las Vegas Valley found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2021 - 11:04 am
 
Updated July 20, 2021 - 1:43 pm
Tistorius McDaniel (Metropolitan Police Department)
A 31-year-old man missing since Monday morning from the south Las Vegas Valley has been found safe.

Tistorius McDaniel had been last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the 7000 block of Magic Moment Lane, near East Warm Springs Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police said in an email at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday that McDaniel had been found safe.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

