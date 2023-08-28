99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Police say suspected drunk driver caused fatal three-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2023 - 6:07 pm
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected DUI crash in the east valley left an elderly woman dead Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 10:45 a.m. a three-car collision occurred near East Flamingo and South Pecos roads.

Two vehicles were stopped at a red light on Pecos, south of the intersection with Flamingo. A 2009 Nissan Versa approached the vehicles from behind and did not slow down in time, police said. The Nissan crashed into the back of a 2007 Chrysler, which caused the Chrysler to strike the back of a 2018 Subaru Outback, according to police.

The 75-year-old woman driving the Chrysler was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died. The two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

Police said 28-year-old Cheyenne Day, the driver of the Nissan, appeared impaired and was arrested. Court records show Day is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, failure to decrease speed, operating a vehicle with expired registration, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without proof insurance.

Day is due in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
5
1st look inside lavish sports lounge and restaurant going into new Durango casino
1st look inside lavish sports lounge and restaurant going into new Durango casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
Driver dies 2 weeks after southwest valley crash
Driver dies 2 weeks after southwest valley crash
2 severely injured, 1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash
2 severely injured, 1 arrested after 3-vehicle crash
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash