Police say suspicious package in central valley not a threat

Las Vegas police responded Friday morning to a call of a suspicious package in the central valley.

Las Vegas police on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, blocked off Flamingo Road at Cameron Street while Metro's explosives unit investigated a suspicious package at the Palms. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police blocked off a central valley strip mall for several hours overnight while they investigated reports of a suspicious package.

The package was reported about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at a strip mall on Flamingo Road just east of Arville Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

At 5 a.m. Johansson said Metro’s explosives unit determined the package was not a threat. The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments also responded to the scene.

Portions of Arville and Flamingo were blocked off while police investigated, but reopened about 5 a.m.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.