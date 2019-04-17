Police search for 17-year-old who vanished in northwest Las Vegas

(Thinkstock)

A 17-year-old boy has disappeared in northwest Las Vegas and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Josef Soto was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 5600 block of Broderick Avenue, near West Alexander Road and North Rancho Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department missing persons flier.

“He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” the flier said.

The Red Rock Search and Rescue team shared the flier on social media and asked for people to watch out for him.

Soto was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes when he was last seen. He is described as African American, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Metro at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

