Police search for hit-and-run driver in late-night crash

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4088.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in a Monday night crash in central Las Vegas that left a pedestrian in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police said at 10:02 p.m., a light-colored sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cobblestone Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive, when the SUV struck a pedestrian.

“A pedestrian was in the roadway outside of an established crosswalk,” police said in a press release. “A collision occurred when the left front of the SUV made contact with the pedestrian.”

The driver of the SUV then drove off without rendering aid. The pedestrian was hospitalized at University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the SUV has substantial damage to the left front of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4088. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.