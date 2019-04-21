Police search for missing boy, 12, in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Deandre Hubbard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday night in the northeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Deandre Hubbard, 12, who was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Craig Road and Puebla Street, west of Nellis Boulevard, the department wrote in a statement.

Deandre is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has brown eyes and blonde and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and red, white and blue Nike shoes.

“Deandre may be suffering from severe emotional distress,” police wrote in the statement, which was posted Sunday morning to the Red Rock Search and Rescue’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Deandre’s whereabouts should call Metro’s Missing Person Detail at 702-828-3111.

