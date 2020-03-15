Police search for missing teen girl in north Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Zoe Powell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Zoe Powell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She was wearing a white shirt and white pants.

Police said Powell might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

