Police searching for missing 76-year-old woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
Nancy Gillie (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Nancy Gillie is 5-foot-5, 102 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. She was last seen in the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater with SIU MOM, a red jacket and white tennis shoes.

Gillie was last seen driving a white 2011 Cadillac CTS bearing Nevada license plate 524-YST. She also is suffering from dementia and may need immediate assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Nancy Gillie’s whereabouts should call the police department at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.

