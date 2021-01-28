Police searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Anyone with information regarding Nancy Gillie’s whereabouts should call the police department at 702-828-3111.

Nancy Gillie (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Nancy Gillie is 5-foot-5, 102 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. She was last seen in the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater with SIU MOM, a red jacket and white tennis shoes.

Gillie was last seen driving a white 2011 Cadillac CTS bearing Nevada license plate 524-YST. She also is suffering from dementia and may need immediate assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Nancy Gillie’s whereabouts should call the police department at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.