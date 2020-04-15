Police seek help finding man who may be in emotional distress

Michael Paskevich, 66, was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Michael Paskevich (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 66-year-old man who may be in “severe emotional distress” and in need of medical assistance.

Michael Paskevich was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants and dark-colored shoes.

Paskevich is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Metro asked hospitals to check their registries for people matching Paskevich’s description. Anyone with information about Paskevich’s whereabouts may contact the department at 702-828-3111 or Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

