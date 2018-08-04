Police seek help finding missing Las Vegas woman

Giovanna Perera, 33, was last seen about 6 p.m. Thursday near South Valley View Boulevard and Southern Highlands Parkway, according to a flyer from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Giovanna Perera, 33 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and pajama shorts.

A missing persons flyer described her as a white woman standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds. Perera has brown hair and brown eyes.

Metro urged anybody with information as to Perera’s whereabouts to call police at 702-828-3111 or the department’s missing persons bureau during business hours at 702-828-2907.

S. Valley View Blvd. and Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas, NV