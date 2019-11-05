Police seek help finding missing woman, 73, last seen downtown

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Judith Schnepf (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Judith Schnepf, 73, was last seen in the area of Carson and Fourth streets on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

She was wearing a dark pink jumpsuit with a silver stripe down the arms and legs and silver sandals.

She is 5 feet tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police are asking area hospitals to check their registries to see if Schnepf has sought treatment.

Anyone with information on Schnepf’s whereabouts can call police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

