Police seek help finding teen missing 3 weeks

Cesar Sandoval (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s aid in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen three weeks ago in central Las Vegas.

Cesar Sandoval was last seen around 2 p.m. July 6 by the 2200 block of Mariposa Avenue, near East St. Louis and Burnham avenues, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Cesar is 5-foot-3, about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black socks and black shoes. He also has an appendix scar.

Anyone with information regarding Cesar’s whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

