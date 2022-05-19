96°F
Police seek help in finding missing teen girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2022 - 10:50 am
 
Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, near the 9900 b ...
Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Tropicana Avenue. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl who might be in distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Jaylese is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with hints of red and blond and has several facial piercings. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a red “Slipknot” logo, turquoise pajama pants with images of bunnies on it, and white shoes. She also was last seen carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Jaylese and her whereabouts may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

