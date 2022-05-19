Police seek help in finding missing teen girl

Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Tropicana Avenue.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl who might be in distress and in need of medical assistance.

Jaylese Wainwright, 16, was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Jaylese is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with hints of red and blond and has several facial piercings. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a red “Slipknot” logo, turquoise pajama pants with images of bunnies on it, and white shoes. She also was last seen carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Jaylese and her whereabouts may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

