Police seek help locating missing 11-year-old boy

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Trenton Mackintrush might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Trenton is 4-foot-11, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray, short-sleeve T-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants with white designs, white tennis shoes, and carrying an orange and black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Trenton may call Metro at 702-828-3111, its missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

