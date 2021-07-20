Police seek man, 31, missing in south Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Tistorius McDaniel (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance is locating a 31-year-old man missing since Monday morning from the south Las Vegas Valley.

Tistorius McDaniel was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the 7000 block of Magic Moment Lane, near East Warm Springs Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

McDaniel is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants, and police say he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

