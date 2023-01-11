52°F
Local Las Vegas

Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 10:58 am
 
Dulce Garcia (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a girl in the northeast Las Vegas Valley who has been missing for five days.

Dulce Garcia, 12, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday on the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue, near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Dulce is 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Mass layoffs coming to Desert Springs hospital
By Mary Hynes / RJ

The facility will be converted to a free-standing emergency department after inpatient services are ended next year.

