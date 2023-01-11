Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl who has been missing since Friday.

Dulce Garcia (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a girl in the northeast Las Vegas Valley who has been missing for five days.

Dulce Garcia, 12, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday on the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue, near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Dulce is 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Person Detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

