Police seek public’s help locating missing former assistant sheriff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2020 - 2:50 pm
 
Updated November 12, 2020 - 10:20 am
Raymond Flynn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Raymond Flynn talks with the Las Vegas Review-Journal near his retirement in 2013. (Las Vegas R ...
Raymond Flynn talks with the Las Vegas Review-Journal near his retirement in 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old retired assistant sheriff who was reported missing after he was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Raymond Flynn, a former assistant sheriff with the Metropolitan Police Department, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4 Runner with the license plate “RJF3,” according to Metro.

A missing persons flyer said Flynn might “be in severe emotional distress” and in need of medical help. He was seen wearing a black button-down shirt and dark-colored slacks. It was unclear where Flynn was last seen.

Flynn is known to carry a firearm, and people should contact law enforcement instead of approaching him, according to the flyer.

Anyone with information about Flynn’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111, or the department’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Flynn worked for the department for more than three decades before retiring in 2013.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

