Police seek woman missing from central Las Vegas Valley

Crystal Gilpin (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman missing since Tuesday morning from the central Las Vegas Valley.

Crystal Gilpin, 39, was last seen around 6 a.m. near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle, close to East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Gilpin is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Police say she might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

