Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash

A motorcycle was travelling on U.S. 95 southbound near West Lake Mead Boulevard and struck the rear of an SUV, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Speeding is suspected of being a factor in a fatal rear-end collision in the northwest valley Friday evening.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, and succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the SUV remained on-scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Police said speeding is suspected of being a factor in the crash.

The death was the second on Friday evening that the highway patrol was investigating.

Traffic lanes were expected to be open around 7:30 p.m., said police.

