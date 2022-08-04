Police surround burglary suspect at northern Las Vegas home

Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have surrounded a home in the northern Las Vegas Valley after a burglary suspect with a gun went into the residence and refused to come out.

The individual fled from police, then went into a nearby home in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive.

“Officers have secured the area,” police said in a press release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

