Police surround burglary suspect at northern Las Vegas home

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 12:57 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have surrounded a home in the northern Las Vegas Valley after a burglary suspect with a gun went into the residence and refused to come out.

Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary. There, officers encountered a man with a gun, police said.

The individual fled from police, then went into a nearby home in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive.

“Officers have secured the area,” police said in a press release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

