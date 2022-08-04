Police surround burglary suspect at northern Las Vegas home
Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary.
Las Vegas police have surrounded a home in the northern Las Vegas Valley after a burglary suspect with a gun went into the residence and refused to come out.
Police said they were called to a neighborhood near Lamb Boulevard and East Colton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. for a possible burglary. There, officers encountered a man with a gun, police said.
The individual fled from police, then went into a nearby home in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive.
“Officers have secured the area,” police said in a press release.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
