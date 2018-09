A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a Las Vegas police SUV has closed the intersection.

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a Metro SUV on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at West Tropicana Avenue and South Fort Apache Road. (RTC cameras)

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at West Tropicana Avenue and South Fort Apache Road involving a Las Vegas police SUV has closed the intersection.

The police SUV could be seen on its roof.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.