Police take person into custody after standoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 6:54 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with police overnight in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Lt. William Giblin said at 11:47 p.m. police were called to a person barricaded in the 6600 block of Burgundy Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

“It appears to be domestic violence related,” Giblin wrote in a text.

Police SWAT teams were on scene and police blocked off several streets in the area. At 6:40 a.m. police said a “suspect is in custody.”

Police were expected to reopen streets sometime after 7 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

