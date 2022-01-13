Police take person into custody after standoff

A person was taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with police overnight in central Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with police overnight in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Lt. William Giblin said at 11:47 p.m. police were called to a person barricaded in the 6600 block of Burgundy Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

“It appears to be domestic violence related,” Giblin wrote in a text.

Police SWAT teams were on scene and police blocked off several streets in the area. At 6:40 a.m. police said a “suspect is in custody.”

Police were expected to reopen streets sometime after 7 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.