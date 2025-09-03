Police targeting these 12 ‘dangerous’ intersections in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The move comes as the Metropolitan Police Department attempts to close the year at under 125 traffic fatalities for 2025.
Las Vegas police announced they have “increased enforcement” at a dozen of the most dangerous intersections in the Las Vegas Valley.
Through a Facebook post late Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said it has started with a plan to beef up traffic enforcement actions at 12 intersections it has deemed the most dangerous in its jurisdiction.
The move comes as the department attempts to close the year under its target of 125 or less fatalities on its jurisdiction’s roads for 2025.
As of last week, there had been 108 fatalities on Las Vegas roads in Metro’s jurisdiction — covering Las Vegas and the unincorporated areas of Clark County — in 2025, which was slightly over last year’s pace.
“We need to take a more drastic approach at reducing those fatalities,” said Metro Lt. Cody Fulwiler in the Facebook video. “We talk about a number, but those are people, not just numbers. Those are family members. We’re taking an analytical approach to this now and we’re talking about these top-12 intersections where, in the last three years, there have been fatal collisions or life-threatening collisions.”
Fulwiler didn’t get into the specifics of what the enforcement actions will look like, but he did say they will happened over “multiple days throughout the week” and on “multiple shifts.”
“We’re going to be out there actually making contact, stopping people and writing citations,” Fulwiler said. “We’re going to focus on the top three causal factors for fatal crashes — speed, impairment and failing to yield right-of-way.”
Targeted intersections
Four of the intersections cross at Flamingo Road: Rainbow Boulevard, Arville Street, Pecos Road and Maryland Parkway.
In Summerlin, the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way has been singled out while the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in the south valley was also noted.
Also on the west side, Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard were highlighted, as was Charleston Boulevard and Decatur.
In the northeast valley, Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue was spotlighted, as was the intersection of Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
The last two targeted areas were around the Boulder Highway intersection with Sahara Avenue, and Las Vegas Boulevard near Cashman Center.
‘A department-wide approach’
Fulwiler said recent DUI “blitz” efforts have been successful in Southern Nevada. A DUI blitz that Metro participated in over the Labor Day Weekend helped lead to 50 arrests, according to department statistics.
Fulwiler said Metro hopes to carry that momentum over to the final months of 2025.
“We’re going to bridge off the success that we’ve had over Memorial Day, Fourth of July and over Labor Day,” he said. “This is going to be a department-wide approach.”
Fulwiler said the effort started last month. In 2024, 159 died as a result of traffic crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction, one more than in 2023.
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.