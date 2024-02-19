Police urge motorcyclists to slow down after woman on motorbike rear-ends car, dies, police say

A 34-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed after the motorcycle she was driving rear-ended a car Sunday afternoon in the central valley, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 34-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed after the motorcycle she was driving rear-ended a car Sunday afternoon in the central valley, police said.

The motorcyclist, who hadn’t yet been identified publicly on Sunday night, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash on North Rancho Drive south of West Sunset Drive, north of Vegas Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

The crash prompted a senior Metro officer — in a video posted on Metro’s X account Sunday — to plead with motorcyclists to be careful.

“Motorcyclists, we’re asking you to please slow down and pay attention,” Metro Capt. Jeff Coday said in the post. “Remember, save a life, even if it’s yours.”

Police said the motorcyclist’s 2012 Yamaha FZ8 motorcycle was “traveling south on Rancho Drive at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles approaching Sunset Drive.”

Earlier today, LVMPD Traffic Fatal detectives were working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 27th traffic fatality, near the intersection of Rancho & Vegas. A motorcycle rider crashed into the back of a vehicle. This collision was PREVENTABLE! Slow down! pic.twitter.com/wn1K1E4htf — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 19, 2024

The crash happened at about 1:35 p.m. when the motorcyclist changed lanes to pass other vehicles and rear-ended a 2005 Honda Accord, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and landed in the road. Police said she was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Honda driver, identified as a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 27th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024. The crash remained under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.