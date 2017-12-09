Police use pepper spray to stop fight at Canyon Springs game

A Clark County School District police officer deployed pepper spray Friday night to break up a fight between two girls following a basketball game between Canyon Springs and Legacy high schools.

Pepper spray used to stop fight at Canyon Springs (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers respond after using pepper spray to break up a fight following a basketball game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A Clark County School District police officer deployed pepper spray Friday night to break up a fight between two girls following a basketball game between Canyon Springs and Legacy high schools.

CCSD police Capt. Ken Young said multiple officers attended the game at Canyon Springs High School, but Young wasn’t sure how many responded to break up what he called a “straightforward” fight. He confirmed that one officer deployed pepper spray.

“They were to the point where we couldn’t get them to break up,” Young said Friday night.

The girls were both district students. One attends Canyon Springs, and the second attends another school.

The second student was taken to a juvenile detention center on a count of battery, Young said.

There were no injuries, he said.

Canyon Springs boys basketball coach Freddie Banks said he was unaware of the incident until he was told about it afterward. He said Canyon Springs players were still in the locker room, and none was involved.

Canyon Springs senior Kevin Legardy scored a season-high 35 points to lead the Pioneers to a 72-54 victory.

On Sept. 16, CCSD police used pepper spray to break up a fight on the field between Canyon Springs and Basic high school football players after the Pioneers’ 20-15 road victory over Basic’s Wolves.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Justin Emerson contributed to this report.