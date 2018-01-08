Police vehicle, bicyclist collide in central Las Vegas

A bicyclist was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was struck by a Metropolitan Police patrol vehicle in central Las Vegas.
The “slow speed collision” was called in about 2:50 a.m. at a gas station at 2000 N. Rainbow Blvd., near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.
The cyclist suffered a small cut near his eyebrow, Gordon said, but his injuries aren’t life-threatening.
A tennis shoe sat on the ground next to the blue-framed bike as investigators photographed the scene. The bike’s tail light was still blinking.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.2000 N. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada