Police vehicle struck as officers investigate central Las Vegas crash

Nobody was seriously injured early Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when a vehicle rolled on West Washington Avenue near H Street in central Las Vegas. However, a police vehicle was struck by a motorist as officers investigated the crash. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

West Washington Avenue in central Las Vegas was closed off by police early Wednesday because of a vehicle rollover.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident near H Street about 5:50 a.m.

However, a motorist who apparently ignored or did not see police vehicles drove up and struck a Las Vegas police vehicle. An officer then pulled the motorist out of the vehicle and put him in handcuffs.

Officers believed the man who struck the poolice vehicle was distracted, but not impaired, said Las Vegas Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.